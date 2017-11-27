Mahindra Racing aim to carry momentum into new Formula E season

The first two seasons of Formula E didn’t produce extraordinary results for Mahindra Racing but their two years’ perseverance paid off as last season when they recorded their first win at the Berlin ePrix.

With the 2017-18 season kicking off on December 2 in Hong Kong, Mahindra are hoping to carry on with the momentum they gained last season.

Felix Rosenqvist, who earned them the victory in Berlin, went on to finish third in the championship. His partner Nick Heidfeld was consistent throughout the season and ended seventh in the drivers’ standings. The efforts of both the drivers saw the team finish third in the constructors’ championship with 215 points, which was more than double the points they managed to accumulate in the 2015-16 season.

With the car for the fourth season showing great results in testing, Team Principal Dilbagh Gill is optimistic of building on last season’s success.

“We are very excited about Season 4 and the challenges that a close and competitive grid will bring. Coming off our progress in the last season, we expect our car to be among the most competitive packages in system, and pick up and improve from where we left off last season,” Gill, who has been at the helm of the team from its inception, told Hindustan Times. Retaining the same driver line-up will also help better coordination with the engineers.

It wasn’t the best of starts for Mahindra last season as they had only two podium finished to show in the first four rounds but by the end of the season Rosenqvist finished with three second place finished to add to his victory while veteran Heidfeld consistently got onto the podium, finishing third on five occasions.

Rosenqvist, who is one of the most exciting drivers on the Formula E roster, said he was busy competing in other series, which will help him when the season starts in Hong Kong. “Since Montreal (last race of 2016-17 season), I’ve had three races and not much of a break but it’s good because I still feel like I’m in race mode. I feel like I will be up to speed quite quickly in Hong Kong, so let’s see what happens,” the 26-year-old Swede told Hindustan Times.

The new season is expected to be closely fought with many former Formula One drivers like defending champion Lucas Di Grassi, Sebastian Buemi and Nelson Piquet Jr among other competing in the series. The series will have 14 rounds which will be held in 11 cities.