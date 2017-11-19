Manik Banerjee, RS Jamwal gets top Indian Mountaineering Foundation awards

Veteran mountaineers Manik Banerjee and Lt col RS Jamwal were presented with Nain Singh-Kishen Singh Life Time Achievement Award and the IMF Gold Medal respectively, by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) on Sunday.

Banerjee was presented the Life Time Achievement award in recognition of his achievements in mountaineering over a period of four decades and invaluable contribution in promotion of mountaineering.

READ | Shikhar Dhawan-KL Rahul guide India to healthy lead vs Sri Lanka in 1st Test

Apart from making first ascent of Kaburu Dome in Sikkim Himalaya and Jogin Two, Banerjee is the first Indian to make the ascent of Uja Tirche.

Lt. Col Jamwal has the distinction of reaching the top of Mt. Everest thrice (in 2013, 2016 and 2017) beside climbing many other peaks in Indian Himalaya.