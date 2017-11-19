 Manik Banerjee, RS Jamwal gets top Indian Mountaineering Foundation awards | other sports | Hindustan Times
Manik Banerjee, RS Jamwal gets top Indian Mountaineering Foundation awards

Manik Banerjee and Lt col RS Jamwal were presented with Nain Singh-Kishen Singh Life Time Achievement Award and the IMF Gold Medal respectively, by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF)

Updated: Nov 19, 2017 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Manik Banerjee and Lt col RS Jamwal being honoured by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.
Manik Banerjee and Lt col RS Jamwal being honoured by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.(HT Photo)

Veteran mountaineers Manik Banerjee and Lt col RS Jamwal were presented with Nain Singh-Kishen Singh Life Time Achievement Award and the IMF Gold Medal respectively, by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) on Sunday.

Banerjee was presented the Life Time Achievement award in recognition of his achievements in mountaineering over a period of four decades and invaluable contribution in promotion of mountaineering.

Apart from making first ascent of Kaburu Dome in Sikkim Himalaya and Jogin Two, Banerjee is the first Indian to make the ascent of Uja Tirche.

Lt. Col Jamwal has the distinction of reaching the top of Mt. Everest thrice (in 2013, 2016 and 2017) beside climbing many other peaks in Indian Himalaya.

