Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal to spearhead Indian challenge at ITTF World Tour

Indian table tennis is set to host its richest event ever when the 2017 ITTF World Tour comes to New Delhi from February 14 to 19. With prize money of USD 120,000 up for grabs, the India Open will see top players competing in it.

The rich field will be led by two top-10 players, world No. 6 Dmitrij Ovtcharov of Germany and World No. 8 Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus. The women’s challenge will be spearheaded by Hongkong duo, world No. 14 Doo Hoi Kem and world No. 19 Ching Lee Ho.

The Indian challenge will be spearheaded by the experienced Achanta Sharath Kamal and the young Soumyajit Ghosh. Ghosh, 23, has already represented India in two consecutive Olympics. The Indian charge in the women’s category will be led by the 21-year-old Manika Batra along with the experienced Mouma Das.

The India Open is part of the elite Seamaster2017 ITTF World Tour, with only 11 other countries hosting its events. Apart from Hungary that has already hosted the first leg in January, Qatar (Feb. 23-26), Japan (Jun. 16-18), Korea (Apr. 20-23); China (Jun. 22-25); Australia (Jun 29-Jul. 2); Czech Republic (Aug. 24-27); Austria (Sep. 1-3); Bulgaria (Sep. 7-10); Germany (Nov 10-12) and Sweden (Nov. 16-19 Nov) will see action at this highest level.