Manny Pacquiao reveals initial talks to fight Conor McGregor
Manny Pacquiao has revealed that his team is having talks with Conor McGregor regarding a super fight in 2018.other sports Updated: Dec 09, 2017 12:02 IST
Manny Pacquiao has revealed that preliminary talks have taken place regarding a possible bout with Conor McGregor in 2018.
UFC superstar McGregor made a high-profile switch to the boxing ring in August, when he was stopped in the 10th round by pound-for-pound great Floyd Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas.
Last month, UFC president Dana White expressed doubts over whether McGregor would ever return to the octagon, and it seems the Irishman will not be short of options if he decides to box again.
Paulie Malignaggi, who sparred with McGregor in the lead-up to the Mayweather fight, before the pair had a falling out, has also expressed his interest in a showdown.
Happy Thanksgiving @TheNotoriousMMA Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018 pic.twitter.com/3ze20fZgpe— Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) November 23, 2017
Last month, Pacquiao appeared to hint at a possible McGregor contest, tweeting a picture of the Irishman along with the caption: “Happy Thanksgiving @TheNotoriousMMA Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018” and when asked if there had been any talks between the two camps, the Filipino replied: “Initially, but we have not yet had any follow-up conversations.
“If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is okay with both of us.”