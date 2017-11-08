Mary Kom wins Asian Boxing Championships gold, says ‘I’m not finished yet’

Mary Kom, who will be turning 35 on November 25, won the gold medal in the Asian Boxing Championships in the Light Flyweight category, defeating DPR Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi in the final bout 5-0 by unanimous judges decision.

This graphic shows the judges scores that Mary Kom and her opponent got. (HT Photo)

Both boxers started the first round looking to attack and get an early lead. Mary Kom landed a number of blows but Kim didn’t back down and got in a few punches of her own before the round ended.

The second and third rounds were less intense, as Mary Kom took her time before picking her moment to strike. Showcasing her defensive capability, she fended off her challenger whilst also landing a few punches when the opportunity arose.

Her game plan worked and she won the final by a unanimous decision.

Despite not qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics, this tournament proves there is still plenty left in the tank of ‘Magnificent Mary’ as she added yet another feather in her already illustrious cap.

Mary Kom defeated DPR Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi (in blue) 5-0 by unanimous judges decision. (YouTube)

“I am really happy the way this Championship has panned out. I would like to dedicate this victory to all those who have supported me even though the world had written me off. I would like to thank my coaching staff who worked hard with me over the last few months,” Mary Kom said after her victory.

“A special word for the professional setup that BFI has put in place, ensuring the best facilities was given during the month-long camp and all the exposure trips for the team. Also, I am thankful to BFI president Mr. Ajay Singh especially for showing faith in me,” added the teary-eyed boxer.

Many thought the celebrated Indian boxer was done with the ring after failing to make it to the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, her run to the final of the Asian Women’s Boxing Championships has shown that she is still the gold standard of women’s boxing in India.

Before today, Mary Kom’s last medal came in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, where she became the first Indian woman boxer to win gold in the Women’s Flyweight (51 kg) category.

This is Mary Kom’s sixth medal in the Asian Women’s Boxing Championships and fifth gold medal, having won four gold medals and one silver medal in previous editions of the tournament.

It was overall a great campaign for the Indian contingent as seven of their boxers will return home with medals including one gold, one silver and five bronzes.

Indian boxer Sonia Lather, who made it to the final of the Featherweight category, had to settle for a silver medal as her Chinese opponent Yin Junhua was awarded the bout on a split judges decision.