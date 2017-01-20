Mary Kom no match, will dominate boxing ring in future, declares Pinki Jangra

Not many young women would contemplate doing a one-hand pushup for 30 seconds and repeat it in a session.

Pinki Jangra, India’s international boxer in the flyweight category (51kg), plans to follow the regimen in the build-up to her maiden pro fight on January 29 at Imphal, Manipur.

Training under American expert Joe Clough, Pinki, 26, is one of the boxers making her debut along with Asian Games medallist L Sarita Devi.

After a training session on Friday, Pinki spoke about her goals for 2017. Besides improving her fitness, she aims to score an outright win over London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom.

“Given an opportunity, I shall score a big win,” she said with an air of confidence.

Asked the reason for turning pro, Pinki said it was for the challenges the circuit offered. “It’s very tough. It will teach me to be more resilient inside the ring. When I compete on the amateur circuit, I will have an advantage,” she said.

On the sidelines of a training camp at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pinki said her plan of enhancing fitness was on the right track.

“In the coming days, I shall be ready for 10-round bouts on the pro circuit. Superior fitness will also help me do better in amateur bouts which are only four rounds,” she said.

Clough said pro boxing was all about landing a big punch and that Pinki was a quick learner. “Being technically superior when the opponent is running out of steam is the best way to dominate,” he added.

Since the world body (AIBA) opened a window for pro boxers to compete in amateur events, the cap is 20 pro fights, Pinki, a native of Hisar in Haryana, plans to feature in both.

“Since there are no big amateur tournaments this season, the aim is to training intensely so that I am able to excel at the 2018 Asian Games.”

Pinki shot into limelight in 2009 when she outclassed the seasoned Mary Kom. The rivalry reached its climax in the build-up to the Rio Olympic Games.

It’s over eight months, but missing out in the Olympic qualifier still rankles. During the trials in Patiala, she narrowly lost to Mary Kom.

Pinki claims she was denied. “The bout was close. Everyone said it was 20-19 in my favour, but when the result wasn’t announced immediately, and it took five days for the ad-hoc panel headed by Kishen Narsi to decide, I got the message.”

To avoid such a situation and silence her critics, Pinki says she wants to be stronger. “One of my goals is to score outright wins,” she said.