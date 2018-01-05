Mary Kom to skip Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship, Sarita top draw

Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom, who is nursing a few niggles, will miss the Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship starting in Rohtak, Haryana, on Saturday. Celebrated Indian boxers such as L Sarita Devi, Sarajubala Devi will vie for top honours at the meet to earn a berth in the Indian squad for this year’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Over 300 top boxers will step into the ring during the second edition of the championship with the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) indicating that the week-long tournament will be seen as selection trials for the CWG and the Asiad.

Most of the newly-crowned champions at the Youth World Championships have registered themselves for this competition from their respective state units.

Indian boxers have been on a roll in the year gone by and will be eager to make the new year equally rewarding for the country.

“This will be my first shot at the senior level and I am positive about doing well against the best boxers in the country,” Shashi Chora, gold medalist in the World Youth Championships in Guwahati, said.

“I will be a little nervous but I know I can make the cut at the elite level too,” she added, echoing the thoughts of all the youth boxers who will be looking to graduate to the next level.

Recently appointed Performance Director for the Elite Indian women’s team, Raffael Bergamasco, will be present at the venue to keep a close watch on the pugilists.

Bergamasco played a crucial role in helping India clinch four gold, a silver and two bronze medals at the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championship.