Mary Kom upstages Tsubasa Komura to reach final of Asian Boxing Championships

Mary Kom showed she still has fuel left in her tank after a gritty win over Japan’s Tsubasa Komura in the light-flyweight (45-48 kg) category to reach the final at the Asian Women’s Boxing Championships in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.

Both Mary Kom and Tsubasa began the bout on a cautious note and seemed reluctant to go on the attack early on.

Things remained more or less the same in the second round, with Mary Kom managing to keep her defence tight against a slightly more aggressive Tsubasa.

In the third round, however, Mary Kom’s experience came to the fore as she successfully landed a series on blows on Tsubasa.

The latter failed to keep her composure and her defence gave way as Mary Kom eased to a 5-0 win on points.

The Manipur-born boxing great will next take on the winner of the bout between Jargalan Ochirbat of Mongolia and Kim Hyang Mi of DPR Korea in the final.

Mary Kom already has four gold medals to her name in this competition in the past.