Mary Kom wins gold at Asian Boxing Championships, wishes pour in on Twitter

Mary Kom won her first international gold medal since the 2014 Asian Games and her first medal in over a year, leading to many people congratulating her on Twitter

other sports Updated: Nov 08, 2017 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Mary Kom won her fifth gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships.
Mary Kom won her fifth gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships. (HT Photo)

Mary Kom defeated North Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi in the final bout 5-0 by unanimous judges decision to clinch a historic fifth gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

This was Mary Kom’s first international gold medal since the 2014 Asian Games and her first medal in over a year, thus proving that she still has plenty left in her tank as she prepares to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

READ | Mary Kom wins Asian Boxing Championships gold, says ‘I’m not finished yet’

“I am really happy the way this Championship has panned out. I would like to dedicate this victory to all those who have supported me even though the world had written me off. I would like to thank my coaching staff who worked hard with me over the last few months,” an elated Mary Kom said after her victory whilst struggling to hold back her tears.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the well-wishes on Twitter, stating that India is ‘elated’ at her accomplishment.

Other notable personalities also took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate ‘Magnificent Mary’.

India’s women’s boxing contingent signed off with a gold, a silver and five bronze medals at the continental showpiece.

(With inputs from PTI)

