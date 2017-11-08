Mary Kom wins gold at Asian Boxing Championships, wishes pour in on Twitter

Mary Kom defeated North Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi in the final bout 5-0 by unanimous judges decision to clinch a historic fifth gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

This was Mary Kom’s first international gold medal since the 2014 Asian Games and her first medal in over a year, thus proving that she still has plenty left in her tank as she prepares to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I am really happy the way this Championship has panned out. I would like to dedicate this victory to all those who have supported me even though the world had written me off. I would like to thank my coaching staff who worked hard with me over the last few months,” an elated Mary Kom said after her victory whilst struggling to hold back her tears.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the well-wishes on Twitter, stating that India is ‘elated’ at her accomplishment.

Congratulations Mary Kom for clinching the gold at the ASBC Asian Confederation Women’s Boxing Championships. India is elated at your accomplishment. @MangteC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

Other notable personalities also took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate ‘Magnificent Mary’.

Congratulations Mary Kom on another stellar performance and for making India proud once again and winning your 5th gold at the #AsianBoxingChampionships . pic.twitter.com/0Xhf4lFSxd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 8, 2017

Wow, the legend @MangteC (Mary Kom) wins another Asian Boxing Gold. I am in awe of her, one of our greatest ever across sports. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 8, 2017

Girls, I'm your biggest fan! Mary Kom won Gold in Asian Boxing Championship & Indian Women won Asian Women Hockey Championship👍. You all are the real champions because less money, less glamour, less fans couldn't stop you all🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sGcrGHIpna — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 8, 2017

Congratulations Mary Kom, icon of Manipur and of India, for winning the gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship. You make us prouder with every punch #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2017

Mary Kom wins fifth gold medal at Asian Boxing Championships https://t.co/wO3P8TPlEZ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 8, 2017

What a heroic performance & what a comeback! CONGRATS @MangteC for FIFTH Gold in #AsianBoxingChampionships! Keep the tricolor flying high, champion! pic.twitter.com/WDV4FEyKwe — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 8, 2017

Congratulations @MangteC for winning gold in the Asian Boxing Championship pic.twitter.com/QwV9quM9vT — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) November 8, 2017

Way to go, @MangteC. My best wishes to you for the finals. More power to you, Champ. #ASBC2017Women pic.twitter.com/JKjXFUdqCx — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 7, 2017

India’s women’s boxing contingent signed off with a gold, a silver and five bronze medals at the continental showpiece.

(With inputs from PTI)