Michael Schumacher spends 3 years in coma, medical bills have crossed Rs 116 crore

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher may have racked up a whopping Pounds 14 million (116 crore INR) medical bill ever since he was left in a coma because of a horrific ski accident exactly three years ago, according to a report in The Sun.

#OnThisDay in 2013 - Michael Schumacher suffers serious head injuries in skiing accident #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/g6Ox2jSn27 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 29, 2016

The figure being cited by the British tabloid is based on the estimated Pounds 115,000-a-week (approximately 96 lakh INR) his family is spending on his treatment at his estate in Geneva, Switzerland.

The report added that a 15-strong team of physicians and nurses were treating him.

Little is known about his condition as those close to him have pleaded the press and fans to give them privacy.

In this picture taken on April 20, 2006 Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, left, of Germany, and fellow-countryman Nico Rosberg, of Williams, talk at the Dino and Enzo Ferrari racetrack in Imola, Italy. (AP)

“Michael’s health is not a public issue, so we will not comment on it. We are aware that this is difficult to understand for some people, but we are in perfect agreement with Michael’s attitude and can only say thanks for the understanding,” his manager, Sabine Kehm, said in a press release recently.

The seven-time world champion had the accident while he was skiing in the French Alps. He is said to have lost his balance which led to him banging his head on a rock. The driver was initially put in a medically induced coma.