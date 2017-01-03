 Michael Schumacher turns 48, bed-ridden F1 legend is not giving up on life yet | other sports | Hindustan Times
Michael Schumacher turns 48, bed-ridden F1 legend is not giving up on life yet

other sports Updated: Jan 03, 2017 14:10 IST
Bihan Sengupta
Highlight Story

In this picture taken on April 20, 2006 Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, left, of Germany, and fellow-countryman Nico Rosberg, of Williams, talk at the Dino and Enzo Ferrari racetrack in Imola, Italy. (AP)

It’s been three years since Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher suffered a horrific crash while skiing in the French Alps but even on his 48th birthday, the champion’s medical condition hasn’t improved much.

Schumacher, an experienced skier, was apparently travelling at a moderate speed when he hit a rock and had to be put into a medically-induced coma.

Michael Schumacher’s helmet, however, was broken into two pieces because of the collision. Experts state he could have been killed had he not had the helmet on.

Investigations also found nothing wrong with his equipment and termed it as a fatal accident. His medical bill has already crossed 13 million pounds as his family keeps fighting for his recovery.

Last year, an initiative was launched by his family to channelise the tributes paid to the former legend. His manager, Sabine Kehm, stated that the fighting spirit of the champion should be lauded and others should learn from him on to keep fighting.

“We want to channel the positive energy that Michael and his family have received for so many years and motivate everyone who is inspired by Michael’s career and character to continue fighting and never give up,” she told Bunte.

It was also reported that Schumacher had regained consciousness temporarily at times over the past three years. However, not much has been made public of the German stalwart given the chances of rumours and false information that might make life difficult for his family members.

Mick, son of world Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, drives in the Formula 3 circuit. (REUTERS PHOTO)

His son, Mick, who was skiing alongside Michael at the time of the accident, has followed his father’s footsteps and has already made a name for himself in the motorsport circuit. He currently races in the Formula 3 championship.

Michael Schumacher had dominated the F1 circuit in the early 2000s and is a seven-time world champion.

