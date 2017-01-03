Michael Schumacher turns 48, bed-ridden F1 legend is not giving up on life yet

It’s been three years since Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher suffered a horrific crash while skiing in the French Alps but even on his 48th birthday, the champion’s medical condition hasn’t improved much.

Schumacher, an experienced skier, was apparently travelling at a moderate speed when he hit a rock and had to be put into a medically-induced coma.

We wish you a happy new year, full of joy and confidence! Wir wünschen euch ein glückliches neues Jahr, voller Freude und Zuversicht! pic.twitter.com/J1nq30ePqb — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) January 1, 2017

Michael Schumacher’s helmet, however, was broken into two pieces because of the collision. Experts state he could have been killed had he not had the helmet on.

#OnThisDay in 1969, the great Michael Schumacher was born



Here is the seven-time champion celebrating his last podium, at Valencia in 2012 pic.twitter.com/Fs4fPziPMs — Formula 1 (@F1) January 3, 2017

Investigations also found nothing wrong with his equipment and termed it as a fatal accident. His medical bill has already crossed 13 million pounds as his family keeps fighting for his recovery.

Never Give Up: Start 2017 with #KeepFighting - M. Schumacher's incredible Monaco 2012 pole lap #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/5G5Ojys7vs — Planet Schumi (@Scuderia7) January 2, 2017

Last year, an initiative was launched by his family to channelise the tributes paid to the former legend. His manager, Sabine Kehm, stated that the fighting spirit of the champion should be lauded and others should learn from him on to keep fighting.

“We want to channel the positive energy that Michael and his family have received for so many years and motivate everyone who is inspired by Michael’s career and character to continue fighting and never give up,” she told Bunte.

It was also reported that Schumacher had regained consciousness temporarily at times over the past three years. However, not much has been made public of the German stalwart given the chances of rumours and false information that might make life difficult for his family members.

Mick, son of world Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, drives in the Formula 3 circuit. (REUTERS PHOTO)

His son, Mick, who was skiing alongside Michael at the time of the accident, has followed his father’s footsteps and has already made a name for himself in the motorsport circuit. He currently races in the Formula 3 championship.

Michael Schumacher had dominated the F1 circuit in the early 2000s and is a seven-time world champion.