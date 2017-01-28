Mick Schumacher wins opening MRF Challenge race at Buddh Circuit

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, continued his fine form from practice and qualifying to win the opening race of Round 3 of the MRF Challenge 2016 at the Buddh International Circuit on Saturday.

Schumacher won ahead of Felipe Drugovich and Harrison Newey.

Schumacher also took his maiden pole in the championship after an intense battle with Newey. The 30 minute qualifying session saw Schumacher and Newey trade fastest laps before Schumacher did a 1:50.749 to seal the top spot, making it the fastest lap ever done by the F2000 at the BIC.

Starting on pole, the German driver got the perfect getaway to lead into the first corner, with front-row starter Harrison Newey losing out to Felipe Drugovich going into Turn 1.

Drugovich started to apply pressure on Schumacher but could never get close enough to attempt a pass. Behind him, Newey and Mawson was all over the rear of Drugovich but could not find a way past. Schumacher managed to control the pace at the front to take his third win of the season. Drugovich finished ahead of Newey and Mawson. Rinus van Kalmthout equalled his best result of the season finishing fifth, ahead of Kimi Schramm and Aron.

Schumacher was thrilled to win the opening race of 2017. He commented, “I am very happy with the win. I had a reasonable start and then it was important to control the pace. The circuit is very technical and very enjoyable to race on. I hope to continue this form for the rest of the weekend.”

In Race 2, championship leader Joey Mawson extended his lead at the front with a convincing win in an action-packed race. Estonian driver Ralf Aron finished in second place ahead of Schumacher, who fought back from 8th on the grid (reverse grid race).

The opening race of the MRF 1600 championship saw pole sitter Ananth Shanmugam winning ahead of Anindith Reddy and Nayan Chaterjee.

Shanmugam had a dreadful start and dropped back to 3rd place with Reddy storming into the lead. Shanmugam first got past Nayan Chaterjee and then overtook Reddy to take the lead. He was unchallenged after that and crossed the finish line in first place to win on debut. Reddy settled for 2nd place with Chaterjee getting a podium spot also on his debut.