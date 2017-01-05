Mixed fortunes for CS Santosh and Joaquim Rodrigues at Dakar Rally 2017

On a day of general classification as the navigational challenges in the first 70 km of the special stage from San Miguel De Tucuman to San Salvador De Jujuy caused many riders to lose their way, Hero MotoSports Team Rally co-riders CS Santosh and Joaquim Rodrigues had mixed fortunes at the Dakar Rally 2017.

On a day when things could have gone a lot worse, they kept the team’s Dakar campaign very much on track, even though Rodrigues lost his way, which cost him 35 minutes in total.

But once he was out of the maze of tracks in the riverbed, the Portuguese, a rising star on the rally-raid scene, unlocked some serious speed as the altitudes climbed and the weather deteriorated that included braving a minor hail storm to complete the stage with a time of 8 hour 21 minutes 19 seconds. It helped him to finish the day in 19th place that put him in 20th position in the overall provisional general classifications.

Santosh, on the other hand, had a much tougher time with his navigation as he lost his way in the off-piste section through the river bed. He lost more than an hour trying to get back on the track, which affected his overall standings in the general classification. Santosh completed the timed section in 10 hour 03 minutes 39 seconds tThe track went through the riverbed and the surface was very soft and just to find the exit was really tough. It looked like I was doing the wrong thing and found myself in some very difficult places. I also crashed a few times that upset my whole rhythm and after that I was just trying to manage the remaining race. It was a really difficult and a long day,” said Santosh placed him in 67th position for the day and 56th in the overall general classifications.

Rodrigues was also affected by the altitude and felt dizzy, which influenced his performance initially. He managed to get his bearing soon and was happy that he did not did not come worse off from the experience.