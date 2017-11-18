MRF Challenge 2017: Julien Falchero, Rinus van Kalmthout win on Day 2 of Rd 1

French GP3 racing driver Julien Falchero won his maiden race of the MRF Challenge 2017 when he got past Rinus van Kalmthout in the fourth and final race of Round 1 at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Saturday.

Dutchman van Kalmthout had earlier dominated Race 3 to win ahead of championship leader Felipe Drugovich, who had won both races on Friday, and Falchero.

After Round 1 of the championship, Drugovich leads with 80 points with Falchero second on 65, Presley Martono on 63 and van Kalmthout on 61.

In the opening race of the day, van Kalmthout made the perfect getaway to lead into the first corner with Drugovich holding off Falchero. Behind them Alex Karkosik managed to pass Dylan Young as Martono lost places.

Van Kalmthout pulled away with Drugovich and Falchero locked in battle. He was not troubled and crossed the finish line more than eight seconds ahead. Falchero came alongside Drugovich but was unable to pass the Brazilian and had to settle for third.

“After yesterday’s disappointment, today was a very good day. I had the lead and managed to go faster to win comfortably. It was unfortunate that the safety car came out so early but I am very happy with second place,” van Kalmthout said.

The final race of Round 1 once again saw van Kalmthout having the perfect start with Falchero slotting into second ahead of Drugovich. The 17-year-old Brazilian passed Falchero only to be re-passed by the Frenchman.

The safety car came out when Young hit Enqvist in the first corner. At the restart, Falchero passed van Kalmthout with a brilliant move into the first corner. On Lap 4, Martono passed Drugovich for third and closed in on the leaders.

Harri Jones and Michael Amendola collided on Lap 7, bringing out the safety car for the second time.

Van Kalmthout tried to get past Falchero at the restart only for Martono to get past in the first corner. Van Kalmthout fought back and got past Martono at Turn 4. Falchero held on to take his first win ahead of van Kalmthout and Martono.

“We were struggling yesterday with the car but the entire team helped to give me a great car today. We had the pace to win both races today and I took advantage of the safety car to jump van Kalmthout to win,” said Falchero.

The second round of the championship will be held in Dubai from December 7-9.