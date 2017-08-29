Mumbai rains: Mahesh Bhupathi angry after wife Lara Dutta uses Wimbledon towel to stop flooding

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai and life has come to a standstill in India’s commercial capital. It is clear that the rains and subsequent flooding has affected people from every walk of life and former Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and his wife Lara Dutta were not spared either. (MUMBAI RAINS LIVE UPDATES)

Bhupathi was not amused and reacted angrily to his wife Lara Dutta’s tweet in which the Bollywood actor showed how she stopped water from seeping into the house by using towels from the Grand Slams -- Wimbledon, US Open, Australian and French Open.

Dutta posted a picture on twitter showing how she rolled up tennis towels.

Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!😄@Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!🙏 pic.twitter.com/uEV30SPfT5 — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 29, 2017

“Putting our Wimbledon, US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!@Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!,” Dutta wrote on Twitter.

Bhupathi who has won the Australian Open twice (mixed doubles), the French Open four times (two men’s and two mixed doubles), Wimbledon (two mixed and one men’s doubles) and the US Open (two mixed and one men’s doubles) thrice, was not happy with his wife’s effort.

“Are u kidding me !!!! That’s years of hard work.”

Are u kidding me !!!! That's years of hard work 😡😡😡 https://t.co/3ihImzbOWa — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) August 29, 2017

The government and civic authorities in Maharashtra have sounded high alert with torrential rains lashing Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day, severely affecting normal life and paralysing the lifelines -- local train and bus services -- in the state capital.