Mumbai Rockets owners pull out of Premier Badminton League, team switches hands

The Premier Badminton League which started with a bang on Sunday was plunged into a mini-crisis after the owners of one of the teams, Mumbai Rockets, pulling out “due to environmental and financial challenges”.

However, the team will compete in the league.

It is believed the owners may have pulled out due to the financial strain caused by demonetisation. However, the league officials did not confirm this. The news comes after demonetisation led to the second edition of the Pro Wrestling League being postponed by a fortnight. It now starts on Monday.

READ | Premier Badminton League: Carolina Marin defeats PV Sindhu in tournament opener

According to the official PBL website, the Mumbai franchise was owned by ZOYLO Digihealth Private Limited.

However, the Mumbai team, which includes Ajay Jayaram, HS Prannoy and South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun, will still compete in the league after new owners were found.

While the league organisers have not revealed who the new owners are, a league spokesperson, who did not wish to be named, told HT: “The current Mumbai owners were unable to continue with the team due to environmental and financial challenges. But the league has identified another owner for the team.

“The PBL this year will continue to have six teams.”