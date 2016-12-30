Narinder Batra resigns from IOA post after Kalmadi, Chautala nominations

Narinder Batra, India’s newly elected president of the world hockey federation (FIH) has resigned from the post of associate vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday.

In a communication to IOA president N Ramachandran and secretary general Rajeev Mehta, Batra said, even after three days of hastily nominating former IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents, no action has been taken to withdraw the nominations. Batra also said in the statement that the item of nominating wasn’t even there on IOA’s annual general body meeting agenda.

“I am disturbed about a development in IOA AGM in Chennai on December 27, 2016. I am told by the members present in the AGM that this particular discussion of nomination of Life President took place as last item in any other item and was proposed and approved in a total of one minute without any discussion and after that the AGM was declared closed and while taking the decisions the statutes of IOA seem to be have been overlooked,” Batra said.

“Keeping in mind that you/IOA have not taken any action in withdrawing the nomination of Life President of IOA even after 3 days of the AGM, hence as an expression of my protest and objection against the decision, I hereby submit my resignation from the post of Associate Vice-President of Indian Olympic Association,” Batra said.

Following an uproar though, Kalmadi has declined to accept the offer. Chautala, however, said he would step down only if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) says his appointment was against the Olympic Charter.