National kabaddi player Rohit Kumar and his father get bail after 2 months

National Kabaddi player Rohit Kumar, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide by his wife Lalita who had accused him and her in-laws of harassment, was granted bail by a Delhi court.

Besides Rohit, the court also granted the relief to his father Vijay Singh on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each and a surety of like amount.

“Considering the matter in totality, keeping in view the facts and circumstances of this case and period of custody and the fact that the suicide note and voice message of the deceased are yet to be verified and FSL result will take a considerable time, both the accused are admitted to bail in this case,” Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar II said.

While allowing their bail pleas, the court directed them not to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

It also asked Rohit and his father, who were in judicial custody since October 23 and 21 respectively, to join the probe as and when required and surrender their passports before the Investigating Officer, ordering that they will not go abroad without the court’s prior permission.

The father-son duo was arrested for alleged offences under sections 498A (cruelty to woman) and 304B (dowry death) of IPC.

Seeking bail for the accused, their counsel R S Malik had argued that it was a love marriage between Rohit and Lalita and hence the question of dowry does not arise.

He had also contended that the deceased was residing at her parental home for 23 days prior to the alleged suicide and there was no specific allegation that she was subjected to cruelty soon before her death or was harassed for dowry.

The prosecutor, while opposing the bail application, had said there were serious allegations of harassment and demand for dowry against the accused. It was also alleged that at the time of marriage, the accused had demanded a gold ring and a Toyota Fortuner car.

Rohit, who is in the Navy, was arrested by a police team in Mumbai on October 21 and brought to Delhi on October 23.

His father Vijay, who was a sub-inspector in Delhi Police and had been dismissed from service, was arrested the same day after he surrendered at Nangloi Police Station in West Delhi.

Lalita had allegedly committed suicide on October 17 at her parents’ house in Nangloi. In her suicide note as well as audio and video clips left behind, she had alleged that her in-laws “harassed” her for minor issues and that Rohit had asked her to go away from his life.