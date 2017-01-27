 National-level diver Tanika Dhara commits suicide | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 27, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

National-level diver Tanika Dhara commits suicide

Tanika Dhara, who had won a silver medal in the 1m springboard event at the 2016 National Aquatics, was found hanging at her residence in Mumbai, police said

other sports Updated: Jan 27, 2017 22:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Highlight Story

Tanik Dhar was working as a junior clerk with the Western Railway. (Image for representation only)(Getty Images)

A 23-year-old national level swimmer Tanika Dhara, working with Western Railway (WR), allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Lower Parel in central Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Tanika, who had won a silver medal in the 1m springboard event at the 70th National Aquatics in September last year and also clinched a bronze in 35th National Games held in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015, was found dead at her residence.

She was working as a junior clerk with the WR, they said.

“The incident came to light when her friend visited her residence yesterday and found the room locked from inside. Even her repeated calls to Tanika went unanswered,” a police official said.

Finally, Tanika’s friend and some neighbours broke the door open and entered the room, only to find her hanging from a window grill, the official added.

Tanika was rushed to a hospital, but was declared brought dead. Police, who were alerted about the incident, reached the spot and her body was sent for post-mortem.

According to police, Tanika’s parents, who live in Kolkata, have been informed about the incident.

“The motive behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained and our investigation is on,” the police official added.

tags

more from other-sports

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you