National Racing Championship: Double delight for Anindith Reddy, Arjun Narendran

Winning both the races, Hyderabad’s Anindith Reddy extended his domination in the MRF FF1600 class as the fourth round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship concluded at the MMRT track in Chennai on Sunday.

Arjun Narendran, the Coimbatore-based defending champion in the Indian Touring Cars category, also completed a double.

With the fifth and concluding round to be run on September 16-17, Reddy, who leads Chennai’s Sandeep Kumar by 29 points, is well placed in the championship whose winner earns a ticket to the Mazda Road To Indy shootout in the United States later this year.

It was smooth sailing for Reddy in both the races as he put in a flawless performance to destroy the opposition as he more than made up for a disappointing outing on Saturday when he finished fifth after being forced to pit early in the race for repairs on the nose cone.

Similarly, Narendran of Red Rooster Performance, with the two wins this weekend, narrowed the leeway to just seven points after championship leader Bengaluru’s Deepak Paul Chinnappa (Race Concepts) dropped crucial points with a non-finish in Saturday’s first race and third place finish in the next outing.

Narendran won both races virtually unchallenged, after the initial jostling for track positions.

Mikhail Merchant from Mumbai (Team Game Over) also scored a double in the Indian Junior Touring Cars category as did Bengaluru’s Varun Anekar (Race Concepts) in the Super Stock class.

In the Esteem Cup, Mumbai’s Anant Pithawalla (Team N1) consolidated his position at the top of the leaderboard with three podium finishes on the weekend while Mamallapuram’s Raghul Rangasamy, who won two races in the triple-header, completed a fine double.

Delhi’s Karminder Singh stamped his authority in the Volkswagen Ameo Cup by winning both the races to enjoy a lead of 104 points going into the concluding round next month when the remaining three races are to be run.