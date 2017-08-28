National Sports Day: Champs who will receive Arjuna Award on Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary

India’s outstanding athletes are presented with the Arjuna Award on National Sports Day, observed on August 29 -- the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. HT takes a look at the stars who would receive this year’s Arjuna award that carries a cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh along with a bronze statue and a diploma scroll.

Athletics

Khushbir Kaur: The Punjab athlete made a splash in 2012, winning bronze in 10km race walk event at Asian junior championships. High point of her career has been a silver at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Khushbir Kaur on the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's 20km Race Walk at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. She will receive the Arjuna Award on National Sports Day (Aug 29), which is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. (Getty Images)

Rajiv Arokia: The 400m runner had been a regular member of the national 4x400m relay team. Arokia won bronze in the 2014 Asian Games and finished second in the Asian championships in Bhubaneswar last month.

Archery

Jyothi Surekha Vennam: The archer from Andhra Pradesh won individual gold and team silver in the compound event at the 2013 World Youth Championship. The former swimmer-turned archer won an individual gold in the 2015 Asian Championship.

Boxing

Devendro Singh: The boxer from Manipur, who has been in the national team for the best part of this decade, won silver at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Devendro Singh Laishram, who was a silver medallist at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and took part in the London Olympics, will receive the Arjuna Award on National Sports Day (Aug 29), which is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary hockey maestro Major Dhyan Chand. (Getty Images)

Basketball

Prashanti Singh: A mainstay of the women’s national team since her debut in 2002, the player from Uttar Pradesh represented India at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, and the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.

Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur: The all-rounder from Punjab played her first women’s ODI in 2009 against Pakistan and her Test debut in 2014 vs England. Harmanpreet became first Indian to play in the Big Bash League, signing for Sydney Thunder in the 2016-17 season, while her unbeaten 171 helped India advance to the final of ICC Women’s World Cup in July.

Cheteshwar Pujara: The right-handed batsman made his Test debut in 2010 and has played 50 matches for India. He has scored two double ton during his career so far -- against England in November 2012 and Australia in March 2013.

Honoured on being conferred with the Arjuna Award. Thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/qcdKT7yxM2 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 28, 2017

Football

Oinam Bembem Devi: The player from Manipur is the second woman footballer to receive the Arjuna after Shanti Mullick in 1993. Bembem made her international debut at the age of 15 and captained the Indian team from 2003 to 2013. She was member of the team that won gold at the 2016 South Asian Games.

Golf

Shiv Chawrasia: The golfer from West Bengal has claimed eight titles on the Indian tour. In 2008, he won the Indian Masters. The former caddie made his Asian Tour debut in 2006 and has won six titles.

Hockey

SV Sunil: The forward from Karnataka was named Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Player of the Year for 2016. He made his international debut in 2007 and represented India in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Kabaddi

Jasvir Singh: The Haryana raider, who plays for the Jaipur franchise in the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League, was a member of the national team that won gold in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and the 2016 World Cup.

Para athletes

Varun Bhati: The high jumper from Uttar Pradesh claimed bronze at the 2016 Paralympic Games. He cleared 1.86m. Recently, he claimed bronze at the World Para Athletics Championships in London.

Thangavelu Mariyappan: The Tamil Nadu para athlete won gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in high jump, becoming the first Indian to win gold since 2004. This year, the government has also announced Padma Shri for him.

Mariyappan Thangavelu poses after winning the gold medal in the men's high jump T42 event during the Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. (Getty Images)

Tennis

Saketh Myneni: The Davis Cupper from Andhra Pradesh won two medals at 2014 Incheon Asian Games -- a gold in mixed doubles (with Sania Mirza) and a silver in men’s doubles (Sanam Singh).

Table Tennis

Anthony Amalraj: The player from Tamil Nadu first hit headlines when he ended the five-year reign of national champion Sharath Kamal in 2012. Pairing with Kamal, he won silver in men’s doubles at 2014 Commonwealth Games. He also dominated the National Games in 2015.

Shooting

Prakash Nanjappa: The pistol shooter from Karnataka shot into prominence by winning bronze in 10m air pistol at the 2013 World Cup. He won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and a team bronze at the Incheon Asian Games. He also took part at the Rio Olympic Games.

Wrestling

Satyawart Kadian: The freestyle grappler from Haryana first represented India at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games where he won bronze in 100kg. His latest achievements are a silver at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and a gold at the 2016 Commonwealth Championship.