Teachers’ Day special: Why PV Sindhu ‘hates’ badminton guru Pullela Gopichand!

PV Sindhu has become a household name in India because of coach Pullela Gopichand’s dedication. On Teachers’ Day, the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist decided to pay tribute to her mentor by becoming a co-producer for a new digital film.

This comes just a day after Saina Nehwal also reunited with Pullela Gopichand after being coached by U Vimal Kumar for the last three years.

For a while I've been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again . At this stage in my career I think he can help me achieve my goals . — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

The movie elaborates that the journey to success is a difficult one, fuelled by tireless effort and unwavering dedication. But most of them, at some point, find themselves on the brink of giving up. But there is always a force pushing them forward, to make sure they emerge victorious.

It is in these moments of pain that sportspersons have often hated their coaches and teachers, failing to see the intent behind their toughness. But on Teachers’ Day, they can’t help but attribute their success to the ones who have stood behind them.

#TeachersDay is here & this is a story of students who hate their teacher. @Pvsindhu1 is 1 of them. Tag ur teacher who made u #SweatForGold pic.twitter.com/AijgbLgnpD — Gatorade India (@GatoradeIndia) September 4, 2017

The film shows how PV Sindhu’s idyllic childhood was transformed by Pullela Gopichand for her meteoric rise to success, taking her to an Olympic medal and three World Championships medals.

“Coach has worked relentlessly and has had big dreams for me. I can’t help but feel indebted to coach for his relentless pursuit of excellence. This Teachers’ Day, I dedicate all my success to him and urge everyone else to also honour the driving force in their lives,” said PV Sindhu.

“Let’s hate our teachers for pushing us further and believing in us more than we believe in ourselves.”