 P Kashyap, Siril Verma, RS Gadde qualify for Australian Open badminton
P Kashyap, Siril Verma, RS Gadde qualify for Australian Open badminton

Parupalli Kashyap Zhao Junpeng 21-15, 21-18 in his first qualifying round before brushing aside Indonesia Open runner-up Kazumasa Sakai of Japan 21-5, 21-16

other sports Updated: Jun 20, 2017 16:35 IST
Australian Open Superseries
Parupalli Kashyap won his two qualifying matches to make it to the main round of the Australian Open Super Series.(AFP)

Shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap, Siril Verma and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde on Tuesday qualified for the $750,000 Australian Open Superseries, starting here on Wednesday.

Kashyap got past Chinese shuttler Zhao Junpeng 21-15, 21-18 in his first qualifying round before brushing aside Indonesia Open runner-up Kazumasa Sakai of Japan 21-5, 21-16 to seal his place in the first round of the tournament.

Siril first brushed aside Indonesian Yehezkiel Fritz Mainaky 21-9, 21-9 before getting the better of compatriot Shreyansh Jaiswal 21-16 21-14. Shreyansh had thumped Pit Seng Low of Australia 21-14, 21-11 in his first qualifying round.

In the women’s singles, Ruthvika dismissed Australian Sylvina Kurniawan 21-15, 21-15. The second qualifying round was a cakewalk for the Indian as she cruised past Ruwindi Serasinghe 21-9, 21-7.

