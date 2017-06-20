P Kashyap, Siril Verma, RS Gadde qualify for Australian Open badminton

Shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap, Siril Verma and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde on Tuesday qualified for the $750,000 Australian Open Superseries, starting here on Wednesday.

Kashyap got past Chinese shuttler Zhao Junpeng 21-15, 21-18 in his first qualifying round before brushing aside Indonesia Open runner-up Kazumasa Sakai of Japan 21-5, 21-16 to seal his place in the first round of the tournament.

Siril first brushed aside Indonesian Yehezkiel Fritz Mainaky 21-9, 21-9 before getting the better of compatriot Shreyansh Jaiswal 21-16 21-14. Shreyansh had thumped Pit Seng Low of Australia 21-14, 21-11 in his first qualifying round.

In the women’s singles, Ruthvika dismissed Australian Sylvina Kurniawan 21-15, 21-15. The second qualifying round was a cakewalk for the Indian as she cruised past Ruwindi Serasinghe 21-9, 21-7.