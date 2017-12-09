Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to work on bowling action in England

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will rectify his bowling action in England, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) deemed it illegal last month.

This was the third time that Hafeez was suspended from bowling.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday, that the 37-year-old will be supervised by biomechanical expert Dr Paul Hurrian and bowling coach Carl Crowe, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket team bowling coach Azhar Mahmood will also be present during the remodeling process which is reportedly to begin from December 11.

READ | Ashes 2017-18: England’s Moeen Ali brushes off ‘kebab shop’ comment

A PCB statement in the regard, read, “After the assessment both experts will devise a remedial action plan that would be handed over to Azhar Mahmood for implementation in Pakistan,” a PCB statement read.

“Azhar Mahmood and [a panel] comprising of Ali Zia, Sajjad Akbar, Salim Jaffer and Aleem Dar will then work with Mohammad Hafeez under the guidelines given by Paul and Carl.

“The committee will also perform periodical testing at the PCB’s Biomechanics lab at LUMS university in Lahore to make sure the bowling action of Hafeez is well within the allowable benchmarks before recommending that he may be sent for re-testing at any ICC accredited biomechanics lab,” it added.

READ | After Pune fiasco, Dharamsala curator tight-lipped on pitch

Hafeez had earlier undergone a biomechanics test in England for a suspect bowling action. The test revealed that he bent his arm more than 15 degrees for the majority of his deliveries, which is illegal according to ICC regulations as 15 degrees is the maximum level of tolerance.

Hafeez has already been suspended twice before due to his bowling action.