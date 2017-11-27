Pankaj Advani enters final World Snooker Championship
India’s Pankaj Advani was one step away from winning yet another gold medal, as he grabbed a berth in the final of the IBSF World Snooker Championship here.
Should the Indian get past his Iranian opponent Amir Sarkhosh in the final later today, it would be his 18th world championship title.
Advani had to produce top quality snooker to quell the young cueist Florian Nuble of Austria 7-4 in a tightly contested semifinal.
The Austrian displayed great potting to win four out of the total 11 frames played.
Advani, however, scored heavily with breaks of 50, 57, 58, 67 and 80 to seize the opportunity to enter his second world championship final this year.