Pankaj Advani wins World Snooker Championship, pockets 18th global title

Pankaj Advani continued his strong show on global stage by winning the 15-frame IBSF World Snooker Championship at the Al Arabi Sports Club in Doha on Monday. It was the Indian star’s 18th world title.

Advani defeated Amir Sarkhosh of Iran 8-2 (19-71, 79-53, 98-23, 69-62, 60-05, 0-134, 75-07, 103-4, 77-13, 67-47) in the final.

On November 12, Advani had won his 17th world title at the same venue when he won the IBSF World Billiards Championship defeating Mike Russell of England.

Monday’s snooker final saw Amir pocketing the first frame. Amir looked strong in the second frame too. But a regulation missed green pot gave Advani a chance and he lapped it to level the score.

Advani never looked back from there as he raced to 5-2 lead surviving a neck and neck battle in the fourth frame.

The second session saw Advani getting down to business from the very beginning. A long against the nap roll pot with a perfect position for blue saw him drawing the first blood with a break of 45 to go 45-0 up. After a couple of safety exchanges, Advani trapped Amir again to extract an opening.

A spectacular long red pot saw him making another useful break of 17 points to increase the margin leaving behind the cue ball stuck to safe position. A hapless Amir had nothing to do and a wild shot by him saw Pankaj coming back to table once again to seal the frame with another break of 41 points to take a commanding lead of 6-2 in the best of 15 encounter.

Though Amir got the first opening in the ninth, a missed sitter red pot saw Advani unfolding his vast repertoire of strokes to compile winning break of 77 points with only four reds remaining on the table.

Needing just one frame to win the title, Advani established his stronghold in the 10th frame by scoring the first 22 points. However, a regulation missed red by Advani, saw Amir open his account in the frame and score 30 points to take a slender lead of eight points.

But he could not take advantage of the situation as Advani’s relentless onslaught, both in potting and lethal safety, pushed Amir to the brink. Then, a spectacular long yellow pot by Advani, while scores were tied, saw him sweeping all remaining colours and the final.