PM Narendra Modi and others congratulate Kidambi Srikanth on Indonesia Super Series Premier triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated shuttler Kidambi Srikanth after he clinched his second Super Series Premier title by lifting the Indonesia Open men’s singles trophy in Jakarta.

World No.22 Srikanth, who had reached the finals at Singapore Open in April, outclassed Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai 21-11 21-19 in just 37 minutes in the final.

READ | Kidambi Srikanth bags Indonesia Super Series Premier title

“Congratulations @srikidambi! We are extremely delighted on your victory in the Indonesia Open Super Series tournament,” Modi wrote in his twitter handle.

Congratulations @srikidambi! We are extremely delighted on your victory in the Indonesia Open Super Series tournament. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Srikanth on his achievement and announced a financial reward for the shuttler.

“Congrats @srikidambi on your superb win at #IndonesiaSSP Finals. You’ve made us all proud. Glad to announce Re 5 lakh award from @BAI_Media,” Sarma tweeted.

Congrats @srikidambi on your superb win at #IndonesiaSSP Finals. You've made us all proud. Glad to announce Re 5 lakh award from @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/hiR9N8kEAZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2017

India cricketer Virender Sehwag also took to the social media platform to shower his praise on Srikanth.

“Congratulations Kidambi Srikanth on becoming the first Indian to win the #IndonesiaOpen . Ek killa Fateh,” he wrote.

Congratulations Kidambi Srikanth on becoming the first Indian to win the #IndonesiaOpen . Ek killa Fateh. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 18, 2017

Srikanth’s fellow shuttlers also congratulated him on his superb win.

HS Prannoy, who lost in the semi-finals of the tournament after beating the likes of Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long, wrote: “@srikidambi congrats broooo !!”

Ajay Jayram tweeted, “Congratulations @srikidambi ! Super performance.”

Congratulations @srikidambi ! Super performance 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) June 18, 2017

Mixed doubles specialist Ashwini Ponnappa wrote: “Super super super @srikidambi Congratulations”

Super super super @srikidambi👏🏼Congratulations👍🏼😊 — Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) June 18, 2017

Jwala Gutta also congratulated Srikanth: “Just got off the flight to hear @srikidambi creating history amazing stuff Srikanth...keep making us proud #champion #IndonesianOpen”

Just got off the flight to hear @srikidambi creating history amazing stuff Srikanth...keep making us proud 👏🏼👏🏼 #champion #IndonesianOpen — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 18, 2017

Even tennis player Mahesh Bhupati had some congratulatory words for the shuttler: “Congrats @srikidambi ... great effort.. keep it going!!”