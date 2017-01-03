Premier Badminton League: Chennai Smashers defeat Bengaluru Blasters 5-0

Led by PV Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap, Chennai Smashers beat Bengaluru Blasters 5-0 in a Premier Badminton League (PBL) encounter at the NSCI Stadium on Tuesday.

Sindhu put the defeat to Carolina Marin behind her by brushing aside Cheung Ngan Yi 12-10, 11-6.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist looked to be on the ropes at the start, trailing 0-5 in the first game due to uncharacteristic mistakes at the net.

However, she found her bearings to win the next three points against the world No 19. The Indian finally caught up at 9-9 before going on to claim the first game 12-10.

Interspersing her drop shots with ferocious smashes, Sindhu claimed the second game 11-6 to romp to victory in Chennai’s trump match. Sindhu had not lost to Ngan Yi in their previous three encounters.

In the earlier men’s singles, Kashyap emerged victorious over compatriot Sourabh Varma, 11-8, 11-5, which set the platform for the Chennai franchise’s march to victory.

Kashyap, who has been out for several months due an injury to his knee, seized control of both games early against the world No 45, who recently made news by winning the Chinese Taipei Grand Prix in October.

In the must-win mixed doubles tie, the husband-wife duo of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock edged past Ashwini Ponnappa and Yeon Seong Yoo 11-6, 8-11, 15-14 to give Chennai an unassailable 4-0 lead.