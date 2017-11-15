President Ram Nath Kovind lauds Jharkhand’s sporting talent

Praising the talent pool in Jharkhand, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday that sportspersons from the state can bring laurels to the country if provided with good infrastructure.

Kovind traced the state’s sporting history beginning with 1928 Olympic gold medallist Jaypal Singh Munda to MS Dhoni and top woman archer Deepika Kumari to prove his point.

“Jaypal Munda was captain of the gold medal-winning hockey team at the 1928 Olympics. He was also a member of the Constituent Assembly and an active parliamentarian who raised issues concerning tribals…The talent of cricketer MS Dhoni was nurtured here. Deepika Kumari, gold medallist in archery at the Commonwealth Games, has brought laurels to the state and country,” said Kovind while addressing a function to celebrate the 17th foundation day of the state.

“This area has produced talented players in hockey, football, cricket, kabaddi, archery, boxing and mountaineering. There are many examples of such talented sportspersons, but I have named only a few. If the available talent pool is provided with the best of facilities, they can emerge successful at the national and international stage,” he added.

The state government has come up with schemes to promote sport, including giving preference to sportspersons in government jobs. Successful sportspersons have been given cash awards and land for constructing homes.

Players like Dhoni and Deepika have been appointed the state’s brand ambassadors over time.