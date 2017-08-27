Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26

Bengal Warriors produced a solid performance to outclass Bengaluru Bulls 32-26 in their Pro Kabaddi League encounter in Mumbai on Sunday.

Surjeet Singh scored eight tackle points for Bengal whereas Rohit Kumar scored seven points for Bengaluru Bulls. Jang Kun Lee also chipped in with six raid points for Bengal Warriors.

Bengal Warriors have now 27 points after eight games Bengaluru Bulls have 23 points after 10 matches.

Jang Kun Lee opened Bengal Warriors’ account in the first minute with a raid point. Bengaluru Bulls in the next three minutes scored four points to lead 4-2.

Deepak Narwal scored a two-point raid in the sixth minute to level the game at 4-4.

Both teams were cautious in the first 10 minutes and scored just a point till 5-5. Rohit Kumar had a quiet first half as did Jang Kun Lee. Bengaluru Bulls led 8-7 after 15 minutes. Bengal Warriors scored four points in three minutes as they went into the break 11-9.

Benga Warriors began the second half with a bang as Virender scored a four-point raid as they led 16-10 after 22 minutes.

Bengal Warriors then forced an all out in the next minute to lead 20-11. It was Bengaluru’s defence which tried to keep them in the match as Kuldeep Singh achieved a high five.

In the 33rd minute, another tackle point by Bulls reduced the deficit to seven points.

Bengal Warriors led 28-21 after 36 minutes and looked in control of the match.

Bengaluru Bulls tried to make a comeback in the last five minutes but Bengal Warriors saw off their challenge.