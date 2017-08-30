Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls matches postponed due to rain

Torrential rain in Mumbai has also hit the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with matches being postponed to a later date.

“The match ups between host U Mumba and Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengaluru Bulls and U.P. Yoddha will now be rescheduled to a later date, as the teams were unable to reach the stadium on time,” said the organisers in a statement.

The Mumbai leg of the PKL started on August 25 and was scheduled to take place till August 31.

Currently, Gujarat Fortunegiants are leading the table with 41 points, having won seven out of 10 games. Puneri Paltan are second while Haryana Steelers are in third position. U Mumba are currently in fifth position.