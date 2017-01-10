Pro Wrestling League: Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat miss out as UP Dangal lose

NCR Punjab Royals scored a 5-2 win over UP Dangal to advance in the Pro Wrestling League at the KD Jadhav Indoor Wrestling Stadium on Tuesday.

The UP side is virtually out of contention, while Royals topped the table with six points. After losing the opening bout in 57kg, UP made a comeback in the 48kg bout.

The Royals stamped their supremacy by winning three successive bouts but suffered a setback as UP’s Amit Dhankar scored an outright win over Pankaj Rana to make it 4-2. It was too late as Royals won the final bout to seal it 5-2.

The focus was on UP’s star wrestler Geeta Phogat, but the 58kg group got blocked as per the toss and she didn’t compete. There was uncertainty over her participation, but she was declared fit on Monday.

Even her sister Babita didn’t participate for UP. Instead, Pinki competed in 53kg but lost to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye.

After Tuesday, UP are at the bottom along with Delhi Sultans while Jaipur Ninjas, Mumbai Maharathi and Haryana Hammers have four points each.