Pro-Wrestling League hit by controversy again over payment delays

The concept of Pro Wrestling League was to make India’s rural sport popular in urban India. However, the league has been hit by controversy once again.

No payment has been made to the support staff of franchises and that might put the league’s future in trouble.

The second edition featuring six franchises was held here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex from January 2 to 19.

Although the fees of the competitors have been cleared by all the teams, the dues of the support staff, including coach and adviser, have been pending for seven months.

“We have apprised the franchise owners, but there has been no response. So we have stopped calling them. We have also told the federation,” said an official, whose dues are pending.

Jaipur Ninjas, it is learnt, are one of the franchises who haven’t paid their coaching staff. But Ram Gupta, owner of the team, denied allegations and said, “From our side we have paid the organiser. If they haven’t paid, it’s not our fault.”

The league was jointly organised by WFI in coordination with ProSportify, a Noida-based company.

According to WFI secretary Vinod Tomar, there is some dispute which is causing the delay. “The issue should be sorted out soon,” he added.

The first edition of the league, held in December 2015, was also hit by a similar controversy. Of the six franchises—three owners pulled out and were replaced by new ones in the second edition.

The franchises were grappling with financial constraints this season and the league was restricted to single venue due to budget crunch.