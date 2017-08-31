PU Chitra selected for Asian indoor athletics meet

Kerala’s middle-distance runner PU Chitra has been selected to represent the country in the track and field events of the fifth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from September 17.

According to an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) release the selection criteria was based on the ranking of the athletes as on July 5.

Despite winning gold in the Asian championship held in Bhubaneswar from July 6-9, Chitra was dropped from the World championships held recently at London.

The AFI has also included 1500m runner Ajay Kumar in 22-member squad for the indoor competition. Distance runner G Lakshmanan will compete in the 3,000m, while national record holder in women’s 100m Dutee Chand will take part in the 60m dash.

The team:

Amiya Mallick (60m), Amoj Jacob, Mohan Kumar Raja (400m), Ajay Kumar (1500m), G Lakshmanan (3000m), Ankit Sharma, Samsheer Ebrahim (long jump), Aprinder Singh, Karthik Unnikrishnan (triple jump), Tajinder Singh Toor, Omprakash Singh Karhana (shotput), Abhishek Shetty (heptathlon), Chetan B (high jump). Women: Dutee Chand (60m), Anilda Thomas (400m), PU Chitra, Lily Das (1500m), Sanjivani Jadhav (3000m), Neenav Varakil (long jump), Anamika Das (shotput), Sheena NV (triple jup and Purnima Hebram (heptathlon).