Pullela Gopichand’s daughter Gayatri wins U-19 All-India badminton tournament

Former All England Open winner and illustrious coach Pullela Gopichand’s 14-year-old daughter Gayatri Gopichand Pullela won the under-19 singles event of the 26th Krishna Khaitan All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament held in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Gayatri representing her home state Telangana defeated top seed Purva Barve, 17, of Maharashtra in a keenly contested match 21-18, 23-21 to lift the title.

In the first game, Gayatri was leading 11-1, but Purva fought back and tied the match 15 each. Showing composure Gayatri concentrated on placement and won the game 21-18. In the second game, both the opponents were neck-and-neck and played attacking game.

If Gayatri was solid in drops, Purva countered with her better court coverage to extend the second game into tiebreaker. Gayatri sealed the game 23-21 and wrapped the final in 40 minutes.

Twenty six years ago, in the inaugural edition (1991) of the same tournament, Gayatri’s mother PVV Lakshmi, former national champion, won the juniors’ singles title.

At that time the tournament used to be held in Chennai and for the last five-six years it has been shifted to Chandigarh. “She (Gayatri) had already won two tournaments in under-17 category this year, so we thought of trying in the U-19 age group. Happy that she has won,” said Gayatri’s mother Lakshmi.

Earlier in the semifinals, Gayatri defeated sixth seed Malvika Bansod in a marathon match 9-21, 22-20, 21-11 stretching to almost one hour.

Results: (Final)

Girls’ U-19 Singles: Gayatri Pullela Gopichand (TS) bt Purva Barve (MAH) 21-18, 23-21.

Girls’ U-17 Singles: Malvika Bansod (MAH) bt Ritika Thaker (MAH) 21-7, 21-14.

Boys’ U-19 Singles: Aman Farogh Sanjay (MAH) bt Abhishek Saini (HAR) 21-14, 21-18.

Boys’ U-17 Singles: Aakash Yadav (DLI) bt Iman Sonowal (ASM) 21-16, 12-21, 21-16.