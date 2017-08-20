Puneri Paltan edge out Patna Pirates 47-42 in Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates suffered a narrow 42-47 defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltan as all the good work done by Pardeep Narwal came to a naught in the Pro Kabaddi here today.

Narwal scored a staggering 19 points but the defence failed his team. For Paltan, Rajesh Mondal scored 10 points as they capitalised on a solid first-half performance.

Paltan had a good first half as they didn’t give a chance to Patna Pirates. They led 22-8 after 14 minutes as Patna defence had no answer to Pune’s raiders. An all-out was inflicted by Pune and Patna were staring at an humiliating defeat.

Narwal tried to get back Patna into the game and scored two quick raid points in the dying minutes of the first half. Paltan led 25-13 at the end of the first half.

The second half began with Paltan coming up with an all- out attack to lead 28-15 after 21 minutes. Narwal made a successful raid in the 22nd minute as Patna trailed 20-30. It was Paltan in the second half as well as they led 34-22 after 27 minutes.

Deepak Hooda scored two points for Paltan as they led 36 -24 in the 30th minute. Patna Pirates tried to come back as they scored raid and tackle points but PuneriPaltan held on to lead to win.