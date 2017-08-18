Pushpendra Rathore wins two gold for India in World Police and Fire Services Games

The Indian golf team for the World Police and Fire Services Games covered itself with glory, winning two gold and a bronze medal in a tough field that had more than 300 golfers from 80 countries.

The event held at three venues in Los Angeles -- Trump National Golf Club, Harding Golf Club and Wilson Golf Club --- from August 7 to 17, saw DIG Pushpendra Rathore of the Border Security Force (BSF) and SP Kulwinder Singh (Haryana Police) playing key roles in the team winning the medals.

The Delhi-based Rathore had a one-under score on the second day, which helped the team clinch gold in Gross scores, and bronze medal in Net scores.

In the individual event, Rathore won gold in Gross scores, and silver in Net scores.

The Games are held every two years to honour the community heroes and public safety officers from around the world, and about 80 countries competed in the event in 40 sporting disciplines.

Rathore, a veteran of several World Police and Fire Service Games, started playing golf in 2002 after being a former international basketball player. Within three years, he won silver in Quebec City in Canada and then two silver medals at the British Columbia edition in 2009. He then won two gold and a bronze in New York in 2011.

In the previous edition two years back in Fairfax, Virginia, Rathore won gold and two bronze.