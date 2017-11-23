PV Sindhu advances into Hong Kong Open badminton quarterfinals

PV Sindhu marched into the quarterfinals of Hong Kong Open badminton tournament after comfortably defeating Japan’s Aya Ohori 21-14, 21-17 in Kowloon on Thursday.

PV Sindhu dominated the encounter from the very beginning and was able to clinch the match in just 39 minutes. This was the third time that Sindhu was facing Ohori and thanks to this victory, the Hyderabad-based shuttler was successful in maintaining her unbeaten record against the Japanese youngster.

Sindhu looked completely in control against her lower-ranked opponent and had no problems in winning the first game 21-14. The second game also started on a similar note as Sindhu continued to dominate proceedings and she took a 19-11 lead in no time. However, Ohori was not going to give up so easily and she staged a mini comeback of sorts by winning five points in a row.

The resistance was short-lived as PV Sindhu was able to wrap up the match quickly and will now face either Akane Yamaguchi or Sayaka Sato in the quarterfinals of the competition.