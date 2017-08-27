PV Sindhu beats Chen Yufei to reach World Badminton Championships final

PV Sindhu produced a brilliant performance to book her spot in the World Badminton Championships final after beating China’s Chen Yufei 21-13, 21-10 in the second semi-final on Saturday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

The World No. 4 was off to a slow start, but she recovered brilliantly to finish the game in just 48 minutes to reach the finals of this competition for the first time in her career.

PV Sindhu has won the bronze medal twice in the World Badminton Championships thanks to her semi-final appearances in 2013 and 2014, but this will be the first time that the Indian shuttler will take part in the summit clash.

Sindhu was off to a shaky start in the first game with Chen Yufei taking an early lead. However, the shuttler from Hyderabad fought back and with seven consecutive points towards the end of the game, she was able to win the first game 21-13.

The second game was completely one-sided as PV Sindhu gave her opponent no chance to stage a comeback and the Indian shuttler raced to an 11-1 lead. The situation did not change after the interval and with momentum on her side, Sindhu was able to clinch the game and also the match.

Sindhu will now face Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara who defeated Saina Nehwal earlier in the day.