PV Sindhu falls to Carolina Marin in Singapore Superseries quarterfinals

World No 5 PV Sindhu bowed out of the Singapore Open Super Series on Friday as she lost to Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin 21-11, 21-15, in a match that lasted just 35 minutes. (HIGHLIGHTS)

After being tied at 2-2 at the start, it was the Spaniard who dictated terms in the first game as she surged to a two-point lead before increasing the margin to five. At the break, Marin led Sindhu 11-4 and the Indian was unable to match up to Marin’s class. From drop-shots to her favoured smashes from near the net, Marin was simply unstoppable.

The situation was no different after the break as well with Sindhu managing to pick up just a single point of the first six. Sindhu did make a brief fight back after that, but it came a little too late as Marin took the first game in just 14 minutes after coming out on top of a brilliant 25-shot rally.

Marin started the second game in an equally dominant fashion as well, taking the first three points, before opening up a six-point lead at the break. Sindhu did manage to pull things back a bit, earning a few terrific points to claw back into the match, but the six-point cushion gave Marin plenty of opportunities to back herself as she took the game 21-15.

Earlier, B Sai Praneeth came back from a game down to win 15-21 21-14 21-19 against eighth seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand while the Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost to third seeds Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong 11-21, 8-21.