PV Sindhu fends off Indonesia’s Fitriani to reach Singapore Open quarters

India’s PV Sindhu beat Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani 19-21, 21-17, 21-8 to move into the quarterfinals of the women singles event at the Singapore Open on Thursday.

The Indian shuttler took time to settle down, but bounced back in the contest after dropping the first game to stay in the race for the title.

After winning the opening game, Fitriani had taken the lead in the initial stages of the second game, but failed to match the Indian shuttler as the match progressed.

In the decider, Indian shuttler raced to 3-1 lead and was in comfortable position halfway through taking an 11-4 lead. She continued to collect points at regular intervals to take the match beyond the reach of her rival.

Earlier, in the men’s singles event, India’s B Sai Praneeth defeated China’s Bin Qiao 21-15, 21-23, 21-16 to move into the quarters.

Indian mixed doubles pair Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwin Ponnappa also booked a place in the last-eight with a 17-21, 21-17, 21-16 win over South Korean duo Kim Jae Hwan and So Hee Lee.