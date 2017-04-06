PV Sindhu jumps to world No 2 in badminton rankings; Saina Nehwal drops to 9

PV Sindhu attained her best ever world ranking by rising to world No 2 on the latest Badminton World Federation rankings list. The 21-year-old Rio Olympic silver medallist jumped three places from fifth at the start of this month.

Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying stayed on the top of the list with 87911 ranking points and Spain’s Carolina Marin is on third place with 75664 points. Sindhu has 75759 points.

PV Sindhu’s jump in the rankings came mainly after winning the India Open Superseries where she defeated Olympic champion Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16 in the final.

The maiden title win helped the Indian shuttler narrow down her head-to-head record against the Olympian champion Spaniard to 4-5. Sindhu had last defeated Marin in the BWF Super Series in Dubai last year.

The other Indian in the top 10 of the women’s singles world ranking is Saina Nehwal, who dropped one place to be at nine. Both Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu lost in the first round of the Malaysia Open Superseries on Wednesday.

Sindhu had lost to unseeded Chen Yufei of China 18-21 21-19 21-17 in women’s singles at the Stadium Perpaduan on Wednesday.

At the India Open last week, third seed Sindhu had also defeated Saina Nehwal in the quarterfinals.

Saina Nehwal, of course, was the first Indian woman to top the badminton rankings when she attained it in April 2015.

In the men’s singles rankings, Ajay Jayaram remained the highest ranked Indian on 20th spot. He is the only Indian in fray at the Malaysia Open after defeating fourth seed Viktor Axelsen of England 9-21, 21-14, 21-19 in the second round on Thursday.

Jayaram had defeated China’s Qiao Bin 21-11, 21-8 in the first round on Wednesday. Jayaram, however, has lost one spot and has dropped from world No 19 to 20th this week.