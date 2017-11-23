PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth drop to No.3, Saina Nehwal back in top-10

While PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth both dropped a place to be ranked No.3 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, Saina Nehwal rose a spot to be back in the top-10.

Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu dropped a place to be No.3 in women’s singles while compatriot Saina, who has made a brilliant comeback to the circuit after a career threatening injury, rose a berth to be at No.10.

In men’s singles rankings, Srikanth remains India’s top shuttler at No.3, even though he dropped a spot.

HS Prannoy, who was recently crowned national champion, remained static at No.10.

B Sai Praneeth, who won the Singapore Open Superseries earlier this year, lost a spot to be ranked No.17 while Sameer Verma rose one place to be No.20.