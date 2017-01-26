PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter quaterfinals of Syed Modi Grand Prix

Even before PV Sindhu and K Srikanth could continue their winning run at the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold Championship on Thursday, young Gregoria Mariska caused the first major upset of the event.

The unseeded Malaysian put up a brave fight against fifth seed and teammate Dinar Dyah Ayustine in a pre-quarterfinal tie at the UP Badminton Academy. Gregoria won 12-21, 21-13, 21-17 in 56 minutes.

Even after losing the first game, she didn’t lose hope and won the second game with ease, before struggling a bit in the final game.

“I kept playing my natural game and even after losing the first one, I didn’t lose confidence,” said Mariska. “Winning against a seeded player is a big boost.”

For top seeded Sindhu, it was another day at work. The world No 6 and Rio Olympics silver medallist didn’t show any mercy to Lalita Dahiya, winning by 21-7, 21-12 in just 20 minutes.

Sindhu meets qualifier Vaidehji Chaudhary, who defeated another Indian qualifier Smit Toshniwal 21-13, 21-12. Smashing hard down the line, Sindhu was in fine nick. “This is how I play,” she said.

The third seeded Srikanth continued to have it easy, scripting a straight-game win over local boy Ansal Yadav 21-15, 21-16. The match lasted just 38 minutes.