PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying in Hong Kong Open badminton final

PV Sindhu’s quest to win the Hong Kong Open tournament for the first time suffered yet another jolt as she lost 18-21, 18-21 in the final against Tai Tzu Ying on Sunday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Sindhu, who had a good run in the tournament and had headed into the final by defeating Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final, fell behind in the early part of the game as Tai Tzu Ying raced away to a 7-2 lead in the first game, courtesy some unforced errors from the Indian shuttler.

Sindhu managed to close the gap with a couple of aggressive smashes but Tai Tzu Ying maintained her composure and maintained a three-point lead. At 15-12, the world number one looked to be on course but a couple of unforced errors from the Chinese Taipei player resulted in Sindhu levelling the game at 18-18.

Tai Tzu Ying maintained her composure and with a combination of aggressive play at the net as well as her pinpoint smashes, Tai Tzu Ying extended her advantage. A successful referral at the end gave her the first game for Tai Tzu Ying 21-18.

Sindhu started out successfully in the second game but Tai Tzu Ying did not allow her to extend her advatnage. Both players matched their intensity well and the Indian shuttler took a 10-8 lead. At 11-11, it was anyone’s game but Tai Tzu Ying increased her intensity and capitalised on some errors from Sindhu as she took a 18-12 lead.

Although Sindhu fought back and closed the gap, it was a bit too late as Tai Tzu Ying closed the game 18-21 and the match to win the Hong Kong Open title.

Sindhu was bidding to win the Hong Kong Open title for the first time and was aiming for revenge against Tai Tzu Ying, having suffered a 16-21, 14-21 loss in the 2016 edition of the tournament. Sindhu was bidding to become the third Indian shuttler to win the Hong Kong Open title after Prakash Padukone in 1982 and Saina Nehwal in 2010.

With this win, Tai Tzu Ying has won her fifth Superseries crown of 2017 after triumphing at All England, Malaysia, Singapore and France