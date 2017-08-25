PV Sindhu ‘prepared for semis’ at World Badminton Championships

PV Sindhu stormed her way into the semi-finals of the World Badminton Championships after a dominant straight games victory over China’s Sun Yu at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Friday. (Day highlights)

The fourth seeded Indian was in ruthless form and dominated proceedings from the word go to win the match 21-14, 21-9 in just 39 minutes. The win not only saw the 22-year-old enter the last four of women’s singles but also ensured a medal for her in the elite competition.

“I am happy with the way I played today and pleased with the results. Even though I won, I must admit that Sun Yu is not an easy player to play against and the last time I played against her I lost (in Dubai),” Sindhu said after the match.

“I went on the court thinking I need to give my best and play my game. It wasn’t easy and each point was important to me, even though I was leading.”

Sindhu, who has already won two consecutive bronze medals in 2013 and 2014, is assured of her third medal at the Worlds.

“Many people tell me - in the bigger events you really play well. Overall, I am happy with my performance but I shouldn’t take it easy and have to prepare for tomorrow,” she added.

Sindhu will be up against another Chinese player, the reigning junior world champion Chen Yufei on Saturday.

“She is a good player and is playing well. It is never easy in the semi-final of World Championships as anything can happen. I have to be prepared for everything,” concluded Sindhu.