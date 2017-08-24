 PV Sindhu rises a spot, K. Srikanth slips in latest badminton rankings | other sports | Hindustan Times
PV Sindhu rises a spot, K. Srikanth slips in latest badminton rankings

PV Sindhu and K. Srikanth are currently taking part in the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow.

other sports Updated: Aug 24, 2017 18:59 IST
India's PV Sindhu is currently ranked fourth in the world.
Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu moved up a spot, while Kidambi Srikanth slipped two places in the latest BWF World ranking released today.

The 22-year-old Sindhu reached the World No. 4 spot, while Srikanth was placed at 10.

Women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy rose a place to be placed at 24th spot, while Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy were static at the 20th place.

Among other Indians, Saina Nehwal (16th), B Sai Praneeth (19th), HS Prannoy (15th) and Ajay Jayaram (17th) remained static in their respective positions.

There were no Indian pair in the top 25 of men’s doubles rankings.

