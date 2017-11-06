PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter semi-finals of National Badminton Championship

Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal sailed into the women’s singles semi-finals while men’s world number two Kidambi Srikanth also notched up a comfortable win in the 82nd Senior National Badminton Championship in Nagpur on Monday.

In the women’s singles quarter-finals, London Games bronze medallist Saina thrashed Aakarshi Kashyap 21-17, 21-10.

In another last-eight match, Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu proved too good for Shriyanshi Pardeshi, winning her match 21-11, 21-17.

READ | PV Sindhu, IndiGo clash over kitbag, badminton star calls airline ‘bad and rude’

In the men’s singles competition, India’s top male shuttler Srikanth had it easy as he dispatched Shubham Prajapati 21-17, 23-21.

The proceedings in the quarter-finals started with the mixed doubles duo of Satwik Sai Raj R and Ashwini Ponnappa taking on Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram.

READ | Saina Nehwal blames hectic scheduling for World Badminton Championships loss

Satwik and Ponnappa, with their high speed and seamless coordination, managed to bag the first game 21-14 and the second 21-12.

Main results of the day: Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal (PET) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (AAI) 21-17 21-10; P V Sindhu (AP) beat Shriyanshi Pardeshi (MP) 21-11 21-17

Men’s singles: Kidambi Srikanth (PET) beat Shubham Prajapati (MP) 21-17 23-21

Mixed doubles: Satwik Sai Raj and Ashwini Ponnappa (AP/PET) beat Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram (RBI) 21-14, 21-12.