PV Sindhu wins hearts despite World Badminton Championships final loss
PV Sindhu, who lost a gruelling final to Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the World Badminton Championships, was congratulated by the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Virender Sehwagother sports Updated: Aug 27, 2017 22:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in hailing PV Sindhu’s awe-inspiring performance at the World Championship, where she ended a silver-medallist after losing a breathtaking final.
Modi minutes after Sindhu lost a marathon battle to Nozomi Okuhara.
Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2017
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Indian shuttler on winning her third medal at the World Championship.
5 Sunday's ago the Indian Women's cricket team made us hook on to our TV screens & today #Sindhu .Women,the pride of India.Proud to see this pic.twitter.com/bKfp0s2wio— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017
While the gruelling contest was on between Sindhu and Okuhara, Sehwag had also tweeted
Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name.A role-model for a generation, aged 22.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017
India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1
Most breathtaking finals
Veteran tennis star Leander Paes tweeted a picture of Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the podium and wrote,
Watching two of our Champions on the Podium is such a proud feeling!!#BWC2017 🇮🇳🥉🇮🇳🥈 pic.twitter.com/DDs5odSbgt— Leander Paes (@Leander) August 27, 2017
Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif also wished Sindhu and said that she was a role model for youngsters
You are an inspiration @Pvsindhu1 .What an epic display of badminton skills that was. Privileged to watch.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 27, 2017
Thank you #Sindhu
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) also Tweeted their congratulations
Well done Sindhu & Saina. India is very proud of you & your medals. Congrats to Japan's Okuhara for an incredible victory #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 27, 2017
Amazing final girls!! 🏵 Congrats to both of you👏🏻👏🏻 @nozomi_o11 @Pvsindhu1 #WorldChampionships2017— Carolina Marin (@CarolinaMarin) August 27, 2017
India can't just have bollywood stars as role models. We need many more like @Pvsindhu1, @NSaina & @MangteC. Parents - send ur kids to play— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 27, 2017