PV Sindhu wins hearts despite World Badminton Championships final loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in hailing PV Sindhu’s awe-inspiring performance at the World Championship, where she ended a silver-medallist after losing a breathtaking final.

Modi minutes after Sindhu lost a marathon battle to Nozomi Okuhara.

Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2017

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Indian shuttler on winning her third medal at the World Championship.

5 Sunday's ago the Indian Women's cricket team made us hook on to our TV screens & today #Sindhu .Women,the pride of India.Proud to see this pic.twitter.com/bKfp0s2wio — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017

While the gruelling contest was on between Sindhu and Okuhara, Sehwag had also tweeted

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name.A role-model for a generation, aged 22.

India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1

Most breathtaking finals — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017

Veteran tennis star Leander Paes tweeted a picture of Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the podium and wrote,

Watching two of our Champions on the Podium is such a proud feeling!!#BWC2017 🇮🇳🥉🇮🇳🥈 pic.twitter.com/DDs5odSbgt — Leander Paes (@Leander) August 27, 2017

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif also wished Sindhu and said that she was a role model for youngsters

You are an inspiration @Pvsindhu1 .What an epic display of badminton skills that was. Privileged to watch.

Thank you #Sindhu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 27, 2017

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) also Tweeted their congratulations

Well done Sindhu & Saina. India is very proud of you & your medals. Congrats to Japan's Okuhara for an incredible victory #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 27, 2017