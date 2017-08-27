 PV Sindhu wins hearts despite World Badminton Championships final loss | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 27, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

PV Sindhu wins hearts despite World Badminton Championships final loss

PV Sindhu, who lost a gruelling final to Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the World Badminton Championships, was congratulated by the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Virender Sehwag

other sports Updated: Aug 27, 2017 22:41 IST
PV Sindhu was hailed by millions of fans for her magnificent performance despite settling for silver in the World Badminton Championships.
PV Sindhu was hailed by millions of fans for her magnificent performance despite settling for silver in the World Badminton Championships.(AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in hailing PV Sindhu’s awe-inspiring performance at the World Championship, where she ended a silver-medallist after losing a breathtaking final.

Modi minutes after Sindhu lost a marathon battle to Nozomi Okuhara.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Indian shuttler on winning her third medal at the World Championship.

While the gruelling contest was on between Sindhu and Okuhara, Sehwag had also tweeted

Veteran tennis star Leander Paes tweeted a picture of Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the podium and wrote,

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif also wished Sindhu and said that she was a role model for youngsters

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) also Tweeted their congratulations

more from other sports
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you