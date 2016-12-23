 Rashid Khan shoots 8-under, soars to joint lead | other sports | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Rashid Khan shoots 8-under, soars to joint lead

other sports Updated: Dec 23, 2016 22:20 IST
Somshuvra Laha
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Tied seventh and four off the lead after round one, Rashid Khan (70-64) found his way to the top of the pack with an error-free 64 that featured an eagle and six birdies. (PGTI)

Rashid Khan was at the shamiana overlooking the 18th hole when Pariya Junhasavasdikul birdied it to be in joint lead. In a high stakes event like this, the leader isn’t faulted for keeping a lookout for the nearest rival.

Rashid instead was keen on trying out the buffet. “If he has equalled my score, it means he is good competition. But I am not worried. There are still two days to go and I know I have to keep up this form to win,” said the 25-year-old.

Given the year he has had, his calm is understandable. A bike accident --- he was riding pillion --- in June meant he was out of the domestic circuit for more than a month. The lacerations on his elbow and shoulder are still visible.

“It wasn’t over for me. I got food poisoning in Taiwan before a wrist injury ruled me out of Asian Tour meets in Philippines and Indonesia,” he said. “I didn’t do well in 2015. This year was bad too as I missed out on a lot of tournaments. It would be good, for a change, to win and end the year on a good note,” he said.

That the Royal Calcutta Golf Club is getting better was evident from the way Ranjit Singh sank the second hole-in-one of the tournament and Rashid went top of the leaderboard with an eight-under on Friday.

Fourth in the PGTI’s Order of Merit, Rashid sank an eagle and two birdies on the first five holes. A 20-feet eagle putt on the par-5 set him up for a grand round that had four more birdies on the back nine. He landed it within a foot on the 12th, sank a 35-footer on the next and also capitalised with a birdie on the second par-5 at the 15th.

Swamped by congratulatory calls, he didn’t forget to point out this wasn’t his best score here. Two years back he had carded nine-under at the year-ending meet but still couldn’t manage to win. Another birdie on the 18th and Rashid could have been ahead by a stroke.

Playing with Pariya is keeping him excited and cautious. “The good thing is I know what to do to win here,” he said. Pariya, who has played a few Asian Tour meets with Rashid, agreed the competition is only going to get tougher. “Watch out for Rashid. He has got good hands around the greens. I guess it’s going to be a good learning process,” he said.

Leaderboard: 134- Rashid Khan 70-64, Pariya Junhasavasdikul 66-68; 138- SSP Chowrasia 70-68, Shubhankar Sharma 70-68; Amardip Sinh Malik 68-70; Ranjit Singh 68-70

